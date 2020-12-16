Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon announced a record 54 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,214 people. The Oregon Health Authority also recorded 1,129 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 96,092. The grim news comes a day before Oregon hospitals will administer the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers. Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario are among those that will begin vaccinating staff at their facilities Wednesday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is calling Oregon lawmakers back to the Capitol for a one-day special session, asking them to approve hundreds of millions of dollars to aid people and communities struggling with the pandemic and the effect of this summer’s devastating wildfires. In a statement Tuesday Bown said the Legislature would convene Dec. 21 and consider $800 million in relief funding. Some of the bills expected to be discussed at the Dec. 21 session include renter and landlord relief, a restaurant bill that will allow to-go cocktails, school liability protections and an additional allocation to the state’s Emergency Fund.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s eviction moratorium generally appears to be working as intended, holding off evictions that are expected with the coronavirus-related economic crisis. But Oregon Public Broadcasting reports some tenant advocates say the ban on no-cause evictions has fueled a rise in tenant harassment. They say it’s because landlords who for now can’t evict tenants formally through the courts are instead pressuring tenants until they feel they have to move out. The Community Alliance of Tenants executive director Kim McCarty says landlords mostly are respecting the moratorium now but the alliance’s phones are ringing off the hook because of confusion and people’s concerns about their housing in the future.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A high school in Portland will be renamed after one of five history-making Black women chosen as finalists by a committee of students, educators and community members. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the renaming effort began in September after intense pressure from students and alumni at multiple Portland schools in the wake of a mass movement against racial injustice spurred by the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis. Activists have long called for the renaming of Woodrow Wilson High, in particular, as its namesake instituted segregation in federal government agencies and was an ally of the Ku Klux Klan.