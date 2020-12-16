Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced several climate related proposals for the next legislative session, including fully reinstating a plan to cap carbon pollution in the state. His budget plan will include $12.6 million to implement a bill called the “Climate Commitment Act.” In addition to the cap on greenhouse gas emissions, the bill would authorize the state Department of Ecology to implement a program for industries to comply through the sale, tracking and accounting of greenhouse gas credits. Proceeds from those will go toward funding projects focused on transportation and clean energy. Inslee is also seeking a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels.

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires. Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic. She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health care workers in Washington state on Tuesday began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees at UW Medical Center-Montlake and Swedish Hospital’s First Hill campus in Seattle were among the first people who to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Nurse Amy Fry was the first to receive the shot in her upper arm at UW. She said afterward: “For the first time in a while, I feel hope.” While the initial doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, it will be months before it is available to much of the broader population.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man died in the back of a Kennewick patrol car after he was was detained during a drug investigation. The Tri-City Herald reports someone called Kennewick police 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a man rolling around inside of vehicle, according to Kennewick police. Police say the caller believed he had used narcotics. Police say officers spotted him using drugs inside the car. Officers started talking to him, and placed him in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car while they investigated. Police say when officers checked on him a short time later, he was unconscious and not breathing. Police say officers took him out of the vehicle, started CPR and administered Narcan. Police say efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.