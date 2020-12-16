Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland star Damian Lillard says he appealed in the offseason to Neil Olshey for the tools to get the Trail Blazers to a championship. He says he believes the Trail Blazers’ president of basketball operations is doing his best to help the team get a title. Lillard is heading into his ninth NBA season, all with the Blazers. But Portland has always seemed to miss that final piece that could push the Blazers to a championship. The Blazers got closest during the 2018-19 season when they went to the Western Conference Finals but lost to the Golden State Warriors.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing defense for No. 13 Southern California has become a family affair. Safety Talanoa Hufanga and his cousins Marlon and Tuli Tuipulotu have all been making plays for the Trojans. Together, they have helped USC reach the Pac-12 title game against Oregon on Friday. The value of the trio for USC was never more evident than in the thrilling 43-38 comeback win against UCLA. Hufanga had 17 tackles with two tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. Tuli Tuipulotu made nine tackles.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers. Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA. Seattle sent 17-year-old right-handed pitching prospect José Corniell and a player to be named to the Rangers for Montero.

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 34 points as Saint Mary’s extended its win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating Eastern Washington 80-75. Matthias Tass had 10 points and four blocks for Saint Mary’s (7-1). Kyle Bowen added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Robertson had 17 points for the Eagles (1-4). Tanner Groves added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Davison had 15 points.