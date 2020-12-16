Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NUCLEAR LAB-NEW DIRECTOR

BOISE — Talks with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team indicate the goals of one of the nation’s top nuclear research laboratories will meet the expectations of the new administration, the lab’s new director said. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 700 words. With AP Photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed December, “Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” recognizing the work care providers are doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 195 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign in a state that’s seen more than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 447 words.

ALSO:

GRIZZLY KILLING: $2,000 reward offered in Wyoming grizzly killing case