Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho health board rejects regional mask, distancing order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed public health order that would have included a mask mandate for Idaho’s most populated region was voted down on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again gathered outside the Central District Health building in Boise. A previous attempt to vote on the order was abruptly halted last week after Boise police asked the board to end the meeting early amid fears about protests, some outside officials’ homes. Coronavirus infections continue to climb in Idaho, with more than 124,000 confirmed cases and health officials warning that hospitals are in danger of being completely overwhelmed. So far at least 1,214 Idaho residents have died from COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-VACCINE

Idaho governor will wait turn to get coronavirus vaccination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will wait his turn in line to get a coronavirus vaccination. A spokeswoman for the 66-year-old Republican governor said Tuesday that the state’s limited supply of the vaccine is prioritized for frontline healthcare workers and the most vulnerable citizens. Marissa Morrison says the governor has never tested positive for the virus, and he intends to receive his vaccination when he’s eligible. Healthcare officials say the virus has been surging in Idaho and fear delayed or no treatment for some if the system is overwhelmed with patients. State officials say the virus has infected more than 120,000 residents and killed nearly 1,200.

LAND BOARD-SCHOOLS CHECK

State officials deliver $52.5 million to Idaho schools

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials have presented Idaho’s public schools with a ceremonial check for $52.5 million. The celebratory event held by the Idaho Land Board is typically at the Statehouse following a performance by a high school choir. But Tuesday’s event was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The money comes from the board’s management of investments and about 4,000 square miles of land Idaho received at statehood to benefit mainly public schools. Most of the money generated from land holdings comes from timber sales. The $52.5 million is about the same the Land Board generated for public schools as last year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

First COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho administered to doctor

REXBURG, Idaho. (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho has been administered to a physician in the eastern part of the state. Gov. Brad Little said on social media Monday that Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine. CBS-2 reports the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it is expecting 13,650 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by later the week. The vaccine advisory committee discussed the state’s needs recently and determined that healthcare workers would receive the first doses.

UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENTS

Idaho attempting to recover overpaid unemployment benefits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state of Idaho is attempting to recover overpaid unemployment benefits disbursed as part of an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Statesman reports more than 11,000 weekly overpayments were reported by the Idaho Department of Labor during the third quarter of this year, affecting thousands of residents. The labor department says 97% of the excess payments resulted from mistakes by people claiming unemployment benefits. State law says recipients who were unaware they were being overpaid can keep the funds. The average weekly overpayment in the third quarter was $127.

ELECTION 2020-IDAHO ELECTORS

Idaho’s 4 electors cast votes for Trump and Pence

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — All four of Idaho’s Republican electors have cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the formal but brief ceremony at the Idaho Statehouse on Monday was limited to mainly Republican Gov. Brad Little, Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and the four electors. Trump got 64% of Idaho’s vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election, easily claiming the state’s four electoral votes. But Democrat Joe Biden won enough other states to get the majority of electoral votes to push him past Trump, though Trump has refused to concede. The Electoral College formally elects the president and all states’ electors were meeting Monday.