Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon sets record with 54 coronavirus deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon announced a record 54 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,214 people. The Oregon Health Authority also recorded 1,129 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 96,092. The grim news comes a day before Oregon hospitals will administer the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers. Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario are among those that will begin vaccinating staff at their facilities Wednesday.

OREGON-SPECIAL SESSION

Brown calling Oregon lawmakers back for special session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is calling Oregon lawmakers back to the Capitol for a one-day special session, asking them to approve hundreds of millions of dollars to aid people and communities struggling with the pandemic and the effect of this summer’s devastating wildfires. In a statement Tuesday Bown said the Legislature would convene Dec. 21 and consider $800 million in relief funding. Some of the bills expected to be discussed at the Dec. 21 session include renter and landlord relief, a restaurant bill that will allow to-go cocktails, school liability protections and an additional allocation to the state’s Emergency Fund.

EVICTION BAN-HARASSMENT

Oregon tenant advocates see uptick in landlord harassment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s eviction moratorium generally appears to be working as intended, holding off evictions that are expected with the coronavirus-related economic crisis. But Oregon Public Broadcasting reports some tenant advocates say the ban on no-cause evictions has fueled a rise in tenant harassment. They say it’s because landlords who for now can’t evict tenants formally through the courts are instead pressuring tenants until they feel they have to move out. The Community Alliance of Tenants executive director Kim McCarty says landlords mostly are respecting the moratorium now but the alliance’s phones are ringing off the hook because of confusion and people’s concerns about their housing in the future.

HIGH SCHOOL NAME CHANGE

Portland high school to be renamed for Black woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A high school in Portland will be renamed after one of five history-making Black women chosen as finalists by a committee of students, educators and community members. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the renaming effort began in September after intense pressure from students and alumni at multiple Portland schools in the wake of a mass movement against racial injustice spurred by the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis. Activists have long called for the renaming of Woodrow Wilson High, in particular, as its namesake instituted segregation in federal government agencies and was an ally of the Ku Klux Klan.

COACH-SEX ABUSE

Basketball coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A high school varsity girls basketball coach has been arrested on suspicion of sex abuse. The Register-Guard reports 31-year-old Lisa DeFluri was arrested by Springfield Police Monday morning and booked into Lane County Jail. DeFluri has not yet been arraigned and officially charged in court. Three pending charges are listed related to her arrest, all for felony second-degree sex abuse. It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney. Spokesperson Jen McCulley says Springfield School District placed DeFluri on paid administrative leave Dec. 8 in coordination with a police investigation.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-OREGON

In quiet, fast vote, Oregon gave Biden its 7 electoral votes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Meeting on the Senate floor in the Oregon State Capitol, Oregon’s electors have given their seven votes to Joe Biden. Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, said before the vote that it came amid an incredibly difficult year, citing the coronavirus pandemic, catastrophic wildfires and racial injustice. She said on top of all that, the 2020 general election was rife with misinformation, leading to mistrust in America’s democracy and division among its citizens. She did not name Trump, who has undermined public faith in America’s democracy by claiming, without any basis, that the election was rigged.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Oregon. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to be vaccinated. The Oregon Health Authority said Monday the first shipment of vaccine was delivered in Portland. State officials have said they expect to get 35,100 initial doses from Pfizer this week as part of a broader shipment plan. That COVID-19 vaccine was approved by federal officials last week and on Sunday got the OK from a a review board set up by Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. The Western States Scientific Safety Review committee examined data from federal officials.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland blockades come down after deal reached with family

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Barricades blocking a part of a neighborhood in Portland, Oregon, have been dismantled after a Black and Indigenous family struck a tentative deal with city officials to buy back the house they lost to foreclosure. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports activists said police had agreed not to force the family to leave the home while negotiations were ongoing — as long as the street was cleared by Monday night. People began clearing the barricades Sunday, and they were largely removed by day’s end. Fencing, lumber and other impediments had gone up Dec. 8 after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of the Kinney family from the North Portland home.