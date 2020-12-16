Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON-BUDGET

Inslee unveils climate proposals ahead of full budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced several climate related proposals for the next legislative session, including fully reinstating a plan to cap carbon pollution in the state. His budget plan will include $12.6 million to implement a bill called the “Climate Commitment Act.” In addition to the cap on greenhouse gas emissions, the bill would authorize the state Department of Ecology to implement a program for industries to comply through the sale, tracking and accounting of greenhouse gas credits. Proceeds from those will go toward funding projects focused on transportation and clean energy. Inslee is also seeking a measure that would require fuel producers and importers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with gasoline and other transportation fuels.

MACKENZIE SCOTT-DONATIONS

MacKenzie Scott says she has given $4.1 billion to charity

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires. Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic. She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

‘I feel hope’: Nurse among 1st to get vaccine in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Health care workers in Washington state on Tuesday began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees at UW Medical Center-Montlake and Swedish Hospital’s First Hill campus in Seattle were among the first people who to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Nurse Amy Fry was the first to receive the shot in her upper arm at UW. She said afterward: “For the first time in a while, I feel hope.” While the initial doses in Washington state will go to health workers and people in long-term care facilities, it will be months before it is available to much of the broader population.

HANDCUFFED MAN- DEATH

Handcuffed man dies in Kennewick police car

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man died in the back of a Kennewick patrol car after he was was detained during a drug investigation. The Tri-City Herald reports someone called Kennewick police 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a man rolling around inside of vehicle, according to Kennewick police. Police say the caller believed he had used narcotics. Police say officers spotted him using drugs inside the car. Officers started talking to him, and placed him in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car while they investigated. Police say when officers checked on him a short time later, he was unconscious and not breathing. Police say officers took him out of the vehicle, started CPR and administered Narcan. Police say efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

HOMELESS HOTEL-EVICTIONS

Renton City Council: Homeless people at hotel must move out

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle city council has passed emergency legislation that tightens city regulations around homeless shelters, and will require more than 200 people temporarily living in a local hotel to move. The Seattle Times reports the Renton City Council approved the legislation 5-2 Monday. The vote is the culmination of months of legal fighting between the King County government and Renton. King County paid to move the hotel residents out of a crowded shelter in Seattle and into the Renton Red Lion Hotel after COVID-19 hit. Renton’s City Hall and business leaders complain the county saddled them with mentally ill or troublesome people.

MAYOR RECALL-CITY PAYING

Seattle to cover mayor’s legal costs from fighting recall

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle will cover the legal expenses Mayor Jenny Durkan incurred while fighting a recall petition the state Supreme Court rejected this fall. The Seattle Times reports the City Council voted 9-0 Monday to pay Durkan’s expenses, estimated to be $240,000. Earlier this year, recall petitioners contended the mayor had violated an oath of office requiring her to maintain peace and order when police were allowed to endanger the public with tear gas and other weapons during protests against police brutality and racism. The case cleared initial hurdles in King County Superior Court but was rebuffed by the state Supreme Court, which described the allegations as “deeply troubling” but concluded they were insufficient for recall.

MEDICAL CENTER PURCHASE

Yakima’s Astria Regional Medical Center purchased for $20M

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A local investment group has completed its purchase of the former Astria Regional Medical Center and the neighboring Astria Medical Office Building. The $20 million acquisition, which closes Tuesday comes nearly two months after the U.S. Bankruptcy Court authorized the sale to Yakima MOBIC LLC. Tuesday’s sale comes as Astria Health works to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the end of the year. A hearing for Astria Health’s reorganization plan, which it jointly filed with creditor Lapis Advisers, is scheduled for Friday. Earlier, Astria Health attorney Sam Maizel said that sale would help reduce the organization’s outstanding secured debt by 20%.

SEATTLE PIER REOPENING

Seattle pier to reopen; advances city waterfront project

SEATTLE (AP) — City officials in Seattle say a pier has received approval to reopen to the public after it was closed for months when a chunk of a nearby pier fell off into the water, clearing the way for the city to proceed with its downtown waterfront project. The Seattle Times reported that Miner’s Landing at Pier 57 was closed in September when the deteriorating Waterfront Park or Pier 58 collapsed, injuring two demolition workers. Pier 57 owner Hal Griffith announced plans for a grand reopening. A date has not yet been determined. City officials expect the redesign of Pier 58 to be finalized next year, and improve access, safety and flexibility.

ELECTIONS OFFICIAL-THREAT

Elections official threatened amid Trump loss anger

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Secretary of State’s Office has reported a threat as efforts continue to intimidate elections officials and politicians for administering the vote that led to President Donald Trump’s loss. The Seattle Times reports Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office learned of the threat over the weekend made against Elections Director Lori Augino. It was posted on a website describing “enemies of the people,” which features photos and home addresses. Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis says the agency is aware of the threats, is monitoring the situation, and assigning resources accordingly. House GOP Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox and Senate Republican Leader John Braun have issued a statement denouncing the threat.

WASHINGTON-BUDGET

Inslee announces equity proposals as part of budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has released a budget proposal aimed at addressing equity and systemic racism, the first of several to be released as part of his overall state budget plan this week. The plan includes $2.5 million for the state Equity Office that was created by the Legislature earlier this year, as well as $26 million toward the establishment of a proposed new office to conduct investigations of police use of excessive force. Inslee, who was elected to a third term last month, is releasing his state budget this week in several stages ahead of the legislative session that begins Jan. 11. The Democratic-controlled House and Senate will each present their own budget proposals during the 105-day legislative session.