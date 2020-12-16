Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:00 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign in a state that’s seen more than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

DETECTIVE ARRESTED

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Klamath Falls Police detective has been arrested on accusations he caused a multi-vehicle crash on duty while under the influence of fentanyl taken from evidence in a police case. SENT: 250 words.

SPORTS

FBC–T25-USC-MALEPEAI INJURED

LOS ANGELES — Leading rusher Vavae Malepeai is unlikely to play for No. 13 Southern California in the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon on Friday night. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

