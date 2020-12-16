Oregon puts streak on line vs San Francisco

AP - Oregon-Northwest

San Francisco (5-3) vs. Oregon (4-1)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on San Francisco. San Francisco fell short in a 72-70 game at Cal on Sunday. Oregon is coming off a 74-71 win over Washington on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr., N’Faly Dante and LJ Figueroa have combined to account for 82 percent of Oregon’s scoring this season. For San Francisco, Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Damari Milstead and Taavi Jurkatamm have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all San Francisco scoring.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 44.7 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: San Francisco is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Dons are 0-3 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three outings while San Francisco has assists on 53 of 95 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 11.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

