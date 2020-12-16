WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

7-9-9

(seven, nine, nine)

Hit 5

13-25-29-32-40

(thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty)

Keno

08-23-24-26-27-29-36-37-43-44-52-55-56-57-60-62-63-70-72-77

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven)

Lotto

10-11-14-24-34-44

(ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-four)

Match 4

10-12-14-18

(ten, twelve, fourteen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $310 million

Powerball

04-23-37-61-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-three, thirty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)