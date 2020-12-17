BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington.

Washington at 3:35 p.m.

WASHINGTON BUDGET

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a new capital gains tax and a tax on health insurers as part of his two-year, $57.6 billion budget proposal that seeks to offset the revenue losses the state has seen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to help bolster the state’s public health system. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 770 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine will be cut by 40% next week – and other states are also seeing reductions. SENT: 225 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — As coronavirus cases top 200 at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital, officials are implementing new procedures to try to get it under control. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINES NATIVE AMERICANS

SANTA FE, N.M. — The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are being administered in Native American communities from the desert highlands of New Mexico to a coastal fishing tribe outside Seattle as the federal government and states rush to protect one of the most vulnerable U.S. populations. By Morgan Lee and Carla K. Johnson and SENT: 950 words. With AP photos.

GOOGLE LAWSUIT

DENVER — Dozens of states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. SENT: 700 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK EVICTIONS

SALEM, Ore. — Ryan Bowser looked somber as he sat in his cramped Oregon apartment, worried whether he, his pregnant girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter would have a roof over their heads in the new year. It may well depend on state lawmakers. By Sara Cline. SENT: 970 words. With AP photos.

KENT WOMAN DEATH ARREST

SEATTLE — A Washington state man was arrested on on suspicion of killing his wife as she was preparing to move out of their house in Kent in November following ongoing alleged abuse, authorities said. SENT: 310 words.

EXCHANGE TRIBES LAND RETURNED

SEASIDE, Ore. — Earlier this year the owner of 18.6 acres of land in Seaside, Oregon, decided to deed it back to the Native American people who used to live there, reported Oregon Public Broadcasting. SENT: 1120 words.

SPORTS

BKC T25 GONZAGA LAYOFF

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a way, Mark Few feels like No. 1 Gonzaga is starting over. The Bulldogs finally got back on the court to practice this week following a two-week break due to COVID-19 cases within the program. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

FBN WASHINGTON SEAHAWKS PREVIEW

WASHINGTON — Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already are assured of a ninth consecutive winning season — every year they’ve been in the NFL with the Seahawks. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 790 words.

FBC WASHINGTON STATE UTAH PREVIEW

The start-and-stop nature of the season has left Utah receiver Britain Covey and others with one prevalent feeling — burnout. Never has just four games felt this long. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

FBN WASHINGTON MOVES: Washington puts Everett on IR, signs Lamar Miller from Bears.

BBA MARINERS MIDDLETON: Keynan Middleton agrees to $800,000 deal with Mariners

IN BRIEF

DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES: 11 indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges.

SCONE MAKER OVERWORKED TEENS: Fisher Scones maker cited for overworking teenagers.