Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The new director of Idaho National Laboratory said its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a new generation of nuclear reactors appears to align with the goals of the incoming Biden adminstration and will likely receive ongoing bipartisan support. The U.S. is currently involved in a massive effort to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. Incoming Director John Wagner says Idaho National Laboratory is a key component in that plan. The U.S. gets about 20% of its energy from nuclear power produced at nearly 100 nuclear plants. But many are having a tough time competing economically.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed December, “Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” recognizing the work care providers are doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Little made the proclamation on Wednesday, calling health care workers heroes, and urging Idaho residents to show gratitude by wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding gatherings with non-household members and maintaining social distancing. Idaho is currently 10th in the nation for new cases per capita. One in every 173 people in Idaho tested positive for coronavirus infection in the past week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 124,000 Idaho residents have been infected with coronavirus so far.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday in a statement that the bear was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation in the central part of the state. Illegally killing a grizzly in the Yellowstone region is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.

DALLAS (AP) — Ten states have brought a lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry including a deal to manipulate sales with rival Facebook. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Google is using its “monopolistic power” to control the pricing on online advertisements, fixing the market in its favor and eliminating its competition. Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade. According to records released by Paxton’s office, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.