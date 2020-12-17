Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — States and cities that passed eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus-battered economy are wrestling with what comes next. The plight of renters who can’t pay and face eviction foreshadows a national crisis that’s expected to grow next year. Oregon is one of 15 states that have an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. In a special legislative session next week, Oregon lawmakers will consider extending protections through July 1 and creating a $200 million fund mainly to compensate landlords. It would go further than a one-month extension of a federal eviction moratorium that’s expected in a coronavirus relief package nearing consensus in Congress.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Fire & Rescue says a person has died after they were burned in a tent fire near a freeway. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the fire department said crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the fire was mostly out before crews arrived, but they found one adult inside, who appeared to have been sleeping at the time. Fire crews have recently responded to several reports of fires inside tents. Portland fire chief Sara Boone says they will continue to work with partners at the city, county and local non-profit organizations to identify alternative methods of shelter.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hospitals have administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers. Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center on the Oregon-Idaho border are among those that began vaccinating staff Wednesday. State officials have said they will receive 35,100 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine that has been approved by federal and Western state authorities. Another vaccine made by Moderna is expected to receive federal approval soon. Oregon health officials estimate there will enough of the two vaccines to initially innoculate about 100,000 people in the state.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on a Washington state warrant was shot by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy after he was found on BLM land and displayed a knife. KTVZ-TV reports deputies tried to arrest Seven Newburg Tuesday on a warrant for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender, but he ran, according to Deschutes County Sgt. Jayson Janes. Deputies searched but did not find him. On Wednesday, Janes says deputies found Newburg walking on BLM land west of Bend Road. Janes says when confronted, Newburg displayed a knife and a deputy shot Newburg. Newburg was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.