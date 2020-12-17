Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — States and cities that passed eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus-battered economy are wrestling with what comes next. The plight of renters who can’t pay and face eviction foreshadows a national crisis that’s expected to grow next year. Oregon is one of 15 states that have an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. In a special legislative session next week, Oregon lawmakers will consider extending protections through July 1 and creating a $200 million fund mainly to compensate landlords. It would go further than a one-month extension of a federal eviction moratorium that’s expected in a coronavirus relief package nearing consensus in Congress.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is loosening school reopening guidelines amid a resurging coronavirus pandemic, and pleading with reluctant teachers to return to the classroom, particularly those tasked with educating the youngest and neediest students. Inslee, a Democrat, on Wednesday unveiled the state’s latest reopening standards, which urge schools to begin phasing in in-person learning no matter what the community COVID-19 infection rates are, and to resist reverting back to remote learning should transmissions further increase. That’s a stark departure for the Democratic administration, who has until now taken a more cautious approach. The ultimate decision on how and when to reopen schools is up to individual districts.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington state say that while coronavirus infections remain rampant, they’re seeing some encouraging signs in recent data just as front-line workers begin receiving vaccinations. Dr. John Wiesman, the Health Department secretary, and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said Wednesday that new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening a bit. They noted that hospital bed occupancy has even started falling in southwest Washington. However, they warned people to remain vigilant and to remain home for the holidays, because another surge on top of current case levels would swamp hospital capacity.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether to temporarily block Seattle officials from removing a homeless encampment from a city park. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning, but they postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up and dozens of black clad protesters arrived. One resident sued, alleging that a sweep would violate her civil rights. During telephone arguments Wednesday evening, a lawyer for the city told U.S. District Judge Richard Jones that city officials have faced threats at the park, that fires and other dangerous conditions persist, and that shelter beds are available for the residents. Jones said he intended to rule Thursday.