Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Owens scored 13 points despite struggling with his shot, Josh Vazquez scored seven of his 12 points in the final 3½ minutes, and Montana stunned Washington 66-58. Montana beat the Huskies for the first time since Nov. 28, 1994, closing the game on a 15-5 run. It was Montana’s first win over a Power Five conference team since beating Pittsburgh in November 2017 and its first win over a Pac-12 opponent since beating Oregon State in December 2010. Nate Pryor and Nate Roberts each scored 13 points to lead Washington.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks received an unexpected surprise as veteran tight end Greg Olsen returned to the practice field far sooner than most expected. Olsen was designated for return to practice by the Seahawks less than a month after he landed on injured reserve with a torn fascia in his left foot. At the time of his injury Seattle estimated Olsen would be out at least a month and potentially upward of six weeks. That would have put his likely return at the end of the regular season or potentially not until the playoffs. It seems unlikely he’ll play this week but he has not been ruled out yet.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s general manager has only seen his office in photos and videos sent from afar. Ron Francis has been based at his home in North Carolina during the pandemic, creating the framework for the team that will take the ice sometime next fall. He hasn’t been in Seattle since February. Still, Francis has put together most of the hockey operations staff for the NHL expansion franchise. He still needs to hire a coach but Francis is not in a hurry to make that decision.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro to a new contract that keeps Seattle’s captain tied to the club through the 2023 season. Lodeiro’s previous deal was set to expire after the 2021 season. Lodeiro has been key to Seattle’s run of success over the past five seasons. They have reached the MLS Cup final four times and won two titles. Seattle also seems to be on the verge of a new deal for coach Brian Schmetzer, whose contract expired at the end of the season.