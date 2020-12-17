AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 17 9:00 AM Idaho State Board of Education regular meeting

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA The public can also listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7831; Passcode: 7483005

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 17 3:00 PM State of Idaho Constitutional Defense Council meeting

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St., Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Scott Graf, Office of the Idaho AG, scott.graf@ag.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 4112