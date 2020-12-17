Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:10 p.m.

LOGGING LAWSUIT-IDAHO

BOISE — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a U.S. Forest Service project west of Yellowstone National Park the agency said is needed to maintain wildlife biodiversity with prescribed burning and logging. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

GOOGLE-LAWSUIT

DENVER — Dozens of states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. SENT: 547 words. With AP Photos.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: IDAHO

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers, SENT: 1891 words.

ALSO:

NATIVE AMERICAN-SCHOOL MASCOT: Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors

FATAL SHOOTING-CHILD: Police: Idaho girl dies after gun accidentally discharged

SPORTS:

BC-FBC—T25-MWC CHAMPIONSHIP-PREVIEW

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — No. 25 San Jose State will face perennial conference powerhouse Boise State in the Mountain West championship on Saturday in Las Vegas. By W.G. Ramirez. SENT: 689 words. With AP Photos.