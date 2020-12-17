Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS

States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — States and cities that passed eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus-battered economy are wrestling with what comes next. The plight of renters who can’t pay and face eviction foreshadows a national crisis that’s expected to grow next year. Oregon is one of 15 states that have an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. In a special legislative session next week, Oregon lawmakers will consider extending protections through July 1 and creating a $200 million fund mainly to compensate landlords. It would go further than a one-month extension of a federal eviction moratorium that’s expected in a coronavirus relief package nearing consensus in Congress.

CANDLE FIRE TENT FATALITY

Person dies after a knocked-over candle burns tent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Fire & Rescue says a person has died after they were burned in a tent fire near a freeway. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the fire department said crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the fire was mostly out before crews arrived, but they found one adult inside, who appeared to have been sleeping at the time. Fire crews have recently responded to several reports of fires inside tents. Portland fire chief Sara Boone says they will continue to work with partners at the city, county and local non-profit organizations to identify alternative methods of shelter.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

First COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hospitals have administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers. Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center on the Oregon-Idaho border are among those that began vaccinating staff Wednesday. State officials have said they will receive 35,100 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine that has been approved by federal and Western state authorities. Another vaccine made by Moderna is expected to receive federal approval soon. Oregon health officials estimate there will enough of the two vaccines to initially innoculate about 100,000 people in the state.

DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN

Oregon deputy shoots man wanted on Washington warrant

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on a Washington state warrant was shot by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy after he was found on BLM land and displayed a knife. KTVZ-TV reports deputies tried to arrest Seven Newburg Tuesday on a warrant for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender, but he ran, according to Deschutes County Sgt. Jayson Janes. Deputies searched but did not find him. On Wednesday, Janes says deputies found Newburg walking on BLM land west of Bend Road. Janes says when confronted, Newburg displayed a knife and a deputy shot Newburg. Newburg was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

DOCTOR-SEX ABUSE

Judge: Suit filed by 29 women can proceed against ex-doctor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has denied a request by a former suburban Portland doctor to put a two-year hold on a civil case filed against him by 29 patients who allege he sexually abused them. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Melvin Oden-Orr noted in his ruling Monday that for some plaintiffs, 17 years have already passed. Four women filed a lawsuit against West Linn Dr. David Farley and then another 25 women joined it last week. Together, the 29 women seek a total of $290 million in damages, alleging Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery while they were in his care.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BACK WAGES

Farmers ordered to pay back wages over COVID-19 quarantines

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three area farmers have been ordered to pay more than $11,000 in back wages after denying paid sick leave to employees who were advised to self-quarantine following potential COVID-19 exposure. The Statesman Journal reports the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division ordered Coleman Agriculture in Gervais to pay seven employees $8,878; St. Joseph Orchard Inc. in McMinnville to pay four employees $1,820 and J Farms LLC to pay one employee $720. The paid sick leave is required by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The Act gives tax credits to businesses with fewer than 500 employees for employee paid leave for the employee’s health needs or to care for family members. It wasn’t immediately known if the farmers can appeal the order.

DETECTIVE ARRESTED

On-duty detective accused of using fentanyl, crashing car

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls police detective has been arrested on suspicion of causing a multi-vehicle crash on duty while under the influence of stolen fentanyl. Oregon State Police say Thomas Dwayne Reif was booked in the Klamath County Jail Tuesday on controlled substance, impaired driving and official misconduct charges. The Mail Tribune reports the charges stem from a crash in his unmarked police cruiser while he was allegedly on opioids on Nov. 27. Witnesses told police they saw Reif driving erratically before the crash in Klamath Falls, and paramedics found Reif not conscious and not breathing at the scene. Reif was taken to a hospital and stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

POLICE KILL MAN-GUN

Documents: Man killed by police carried resold sheriff gun

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Records released by prosecutors show the firearm a man carried the night police killed him had been a duty weapon used by law enforcement. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Kevin Peterson, who is Black, was shot by law enforcement officers in Vancouver on Oct. 29 during a drug sting operation. Police shot at Peterson 34 times, hitting him four times. There’s no evidence Peterson fired his gun. Investigative documents recently released by prosecutors in Clark County show the gun Peterson had was originally sent from Glock, the manufacturer, to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Portland on Sept. 1, 2004.