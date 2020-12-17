Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS

States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — States and cities that passed eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus-battered economy are wrestling with what comes next. The plight of renters who can’t pay and face eviction foreshadows a national crisis that’s expected to grow next year. Oregon is one of 15 states that have an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. In a special legislative session next week, Oregon lawmakers will consider extending protections through July 1 and creating a $200 million fund mainly to compensate landlords. It would go further than a one-month extension of a federal eviction moratorium that’s expected in a coronavirus relief package nearing consensus in Congress.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON SCHOOLS

Washington state urges schools phase in classroom learning

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is loosening school reopening guidelines amid a resurging coronavirus pandemic, and pleading with reluctant teachers to return to the classroom, particularly those tasked with educating the youngest and neediest students. Inslee, a Democrat, on Wednesday unveiled the state’s latest reopening standards, which urge schools to begin phasing in in-person learning no matter what the community COVID-19 infection rates are, and to resist reverting back to remote learning should transmissions further increase. That’s a stark departure for the Democratic administration, who has until now taken a more cautious approach. The ultimate decision on how and when to reopen schools is up to individual districts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington officials see encouraging signs in virus data

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington state say that while coronavirus infections remain rampant, they’re seeing some encouraging signs in recent data just as front-line workers begin receiving vaccinations. Dr. John Wiesman, the Health Department secretary, and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said Wednesday that new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening a bit. They noted that hospital bed occupancy has even started falling in southwest Washington. However, they warned people to remain vigilant and to remain home for the holidays, because another surge on top of current case levels would swamp hospital capacity.

SEATTLE-HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT

Federal judge weighs sweep of homeless camp in Seattle park

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether to temporarily block Seattle officials from removing a homeless encampment from a city park. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning, but they postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up and dozens of black clad protesters arrived. One resident sued, alleging that a sweep would violate her civil rights. During telephone arguments Wednesday evening, a lawyer for the city told U.S. District Judge Richard Jones that city officials have faced threats at the park, that fires and other dangerous conditions persist, and that shelter beds are available for the residents. Jones said he intended to rule Thursday.

DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN

Oregon deputy shoots man wanted on Washington warrant

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on a Washington state warrant was shot by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy after he was found on BLM land and displayed a knife. KTVZ-TV reports deputies tried to arrest Seven Newburg Tuesday on a warrant for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender, but he ran, according to Deschutes County Sgt. Jayson Janes. Deputies searched but did not find him. On Wednesday, Janes says deputies found Newburg walking on BLM land west of Bend Road. Janes says when confronted, Newburg displayed a knife and a deputy shot Newburg. Newburg was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MACKENZIE SCOTT-DONATIONS

MacKenzie Scott says she has given $4.1 billion to charity

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires. Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic. She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.

WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT

Washington unemployment rate in November was 6%

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s jobless rate was 6% last month, and the state’s economy added just 100 jobs. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, November’s rate was the same as October’s. Private sector employment increased by 2,600 jobs while government employment decreased by 2,500 jobs. The largest private job growth occurred in professional and business services, other services and financial activities. Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee extended current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE-LOBBYING DISCLOSURE

Seattle to require lobbying group registration, disclosure

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to require certain groups that spend money to build public pressure on city politicians to register and disclose their finances. The Seattle Times reports the City Council approved an ordinance this week establishing rules meant to shed light on such activities, and the rules are set to take effect in about six months. The vote was 8-1. Councilmember Kshama Sawant opposed the ordinance, describing the rules as too onerous for grassroots groups and warning they could discourage political organizing by ordinary people. Council President M. Lorena González and other supporters said the changes are needed because sophisticated groups have been able to spend on public politicking without disclosure requirements.

POLICE KILL MAN-GUN

Documents: Man killed by police carried resold sheriff gun

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Records released by prosecutors show the firearm a man carried the night police killed him had been a duty weapon used by law enforcement. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Kevin Peterson, who is Black, was shot by law enforcement officers in Vancouver on Oct. 29 during a drug sting operation. Police shot at Peterson 34 times, hitting him four times. There’s no evidence Peterson fired his gun. Investigative documents recently released by prosecutors in Clark County show the gun Peterson had was originally sent from Glock, the manufacturer, to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Portland on Sept. 1, 2004.

FATAL STABBING-ISSAQUAH

Issaquah police investigate a fatal stabbing after car crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Issaquah police are investigating the stabbing death of a 28-year-old man who was found dead in the driver’s seat of a crashed car Sunday night. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Cherno Ceesay. They say he died from stab wounds to the head and neck. Ceesay’s death was ruled a homicide. Issaquah police say someone called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to report a single-car collision on Renton Issaquah Road Southeast. Police say a suspect or suspects are believed to have fled the area soon after the crash. No further information about the investigation was available Tuesday evening.