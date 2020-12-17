AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 17.

Thursday, Dec. 17 10:00 AM Oregon Health Forum virtual event on decriminalizing drugs – ‘Oregon’s Pioneering Approach to Addiction: An Upstream Perspective’ Oregon Health Forum virtual event, on the repercussions of Oregonians voting to decriminalize all street drugs last month. Speakers include Health Share of Oregon CEO James Schroeder, Serenity Lane Treatment Center Medical Services Director Eric Geisler, Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge COO Brian Nelson, and Drug Policy Alliance community organizer Bobby Byrd

Weblinks: http://www.oregonhealthforum.org, https://twitter.com/ORHealthForum

Contacts: Robin Moody , Oregon Health Forum , robin@oregonhealthforum.org

Thursday, Dec. 17 6:00 PM Medford City Council meeting

Location: Medford City Hall, 411 W 8th St., Medford, OR

Weblinks: http://www.ci.medford.or.us/

Contacts: Kristina Johnsen, Medford community relations, kristina.johnsen@cityofmedford.org, 1 541 774 2087

Friday, Dec. 18 3rd anniversary of Amtrak train derailment – 3rd anniversary of an Amtrak Cascades passenger train 501 derailment during its inaugural run between Seattle and Portland, OR, crashing off a railroad bridge onto a highway, striking eight vehicles. Three train passengers were killed, with dozens more injured

Friday, Dec. 18 2:00 PM NIKE Inc: Q2 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

Friday, Dec. 18 NIKE Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828