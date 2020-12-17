Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:43 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lake City 53, Century 44

Madison 79, Vallivue 47

Middleton 52, Minico 39

Post Falls 44, Pocatello 41

Preston 64, Sugar-Salem 26

Twin Falls 50, Star Valley, Wyo. 41

Preston Tournament=

Mountain Crest, Utah 70, Bonneville 63

Sky View, Utah 66, Marsh Valley 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Filer 58, Gooding 21

Highland 32, Idaho Falls 31

Thunder Ridge 57, Century 44

Tri-Valley 58, Horseshoe Bend 15

Weiser 45, Columbia 40

Wilder 39, North Star Charter 35

Beetdigger Classic=

Preston 34, American Fork, Utah 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

