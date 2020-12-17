Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lake City 53, Century 44
Madison 79, Vallivue 47
Middleton 52, Minico 39
Post Falls 44, Pocatello 41
Preston 64, Sugar-Salem 26
Twin Falls 50, Star Valley, Wyo. 41
Preston Tournament=
Mountain Crest, Utah 70, Bonneville 63
Sky View, Utah 66, Marsh Valley 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Filer 58, Gooding 21
Highland 32, Idaho Falls 31
Thunder Ridge 57, Century 44
Tri-Valley 58, Horseshoe Bend 15
Weiser 45, Columbia 40
Wilder 39, North Star Charter 35
Beetdigger Classic=
Preston 34, American Fork, Utah 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
