WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Hit 5

02-16-31-33-39

(two, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Keno

02-05-11-15-25-27-30-34-37-39-41-53-54-55-58-60-64-66-75-78

(two, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

Match 4

02-08-12-21

(two, eight, twelve, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $310 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $304 million