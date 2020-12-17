AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 17.

Thursday, Dec. 17 8:45 AM Puget Sound Partnership meeting

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93634358356?pwd=QmdOcDd4Snh3eUoxQVgrOTA2U2pqdz09 Meeting ID: 936 3435 8356, Password: 772966. Dial from any phone: 1-253-215-8782.

Thursday, Dec. 17 11:00 AM Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz presents new fire engine to Malden – Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz Hilary Franz, Malden Mayor Dan Harwood, and Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld presents a new fire engine to the town, replacing a truck lost in the Labor Day wildlife

Location: Moreland Ave, Malden, WA

All media personnel will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing protocols during the event. Please do not attend this event if you have a fever, cough, experience shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, or have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Thursday, Dec. 17 1:30 PM Sound Transit Board virtual meeting on fare enforcement reform

Thursday, Dec. 17

Friday, Dec. 18 3rd anniversary of Amtrak train derailment – 3rd anniversary of an Amtrak Cascades passenger train 501 derailment during its inaugural run between Seattle and Portland, OR, crashing off a railroad bridge onto a highway, striking eight vehicles. Three train passengers were killed, with dozens more injured

