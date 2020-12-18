Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will receive fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week than expected, state health officials said. KOIN reports that officials expected to receive 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week from the federal government, but will now only receive 25,350 doses. Oregon hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign. Health officials say they plan to vaccinate 100,000 people statewide by the end of the year. If and when the Moderna vaccine receives the FDA emergency use authorization, Oregon expects to receive 71,900 doses the week of Dec. 20.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — States and cities that passed eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus-battered economy are wrestling with what comes next. The plight of renters who can’t pay and face eviction foreshadows a national crisis that’s expected to grow next year. Oregon is one of 15 states that have an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. In a special legislative session next week, Oregon lawmakers will consider extending protections through July 1 and creating a $200 million fund mainly to compensate landlords. It would go further than a one-month extension of a federal eviction moratorium that’s expected in a coronavirus relief package nearing consensus in Congress.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland has ruled that a group of Oregon prison inmates can proceed with their lawsuit against state officials over their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the class-action lawsuit says the seven inmates named in the case have underlying medical conditions and are at risk for contracting COVID-19. The case applies to any Department of Corrections inmate who has contracted the disease or is medically vulnerable. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman ruled this week that state leaders named in the lawsuit are not protected from litigation over their response to the pandemic inside Oregon’s correctional institutions. Gov. Kate Brown’s office declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Eugene man was arrested on suspicion of the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a woman. Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says police were called to an incident Wednesday in which Stewart Forney allegedly dragged a woman at knifepoint to a vehicle and was forcing her to give him her keys. She says the woman was screaming, people intervened and Forney fled. She says bystanders then helped police locate the man in an apartment. Police say a crisis negotiation team and police dogs arrived and after police received consent to enter the apartment, Forney was arrested. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.