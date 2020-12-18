Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge Thursday declined to block Seattle officials from removing a homeless encampment from a city park. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for public safety reasons Wednesday morning. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit. Yeager claimed a sweep would violate her civil rights, including her right to due process before being deprived of property. Following telephone arguments Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones ruled Thursday afternoon that Yeager had offered little to no evidence that her rights to free expression or due process were being violated.

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft has announced an additional $110 million in pandemic-related relief for schools, nonprofits and hourly workers in Washington state. The company said Thursday it will continue to pay the wages of hourly workers at its campus, even though they haven’t been needed, and that it would spend an additional $60 million in cash and in-kind contributions to support nonprofit organizations in Washington state. Microsoft also said it would provide school districts with free technology to track and report COVID-19 testing data within district boundaries as they begin to reopen, and that it will donate personal protection equipment to any school districts that need it.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a new capital gains tax and a tax on health insurers as part of his next two-year budget proposal. The plan seeks to offset the revenue losses the state has seen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to help bolster the state’s public health system. The governor’s budget is just the first of three to be released in the coming months. After the legislative session begins Jan. 11, the Senate and House will also release proposals during the 105-day session, which will be held mostly remotely, with committee hearings held completely online and with limited in-person floor votes by lawmakers.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are arriving at Native American communities that have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the pandemic. The communities around the U.S. have been hit hard despite curfews, roadblocks and the suspension of business including casinos and artisanal trading posts. Vaccinations began Tuesday for health workers at clinics across the Navajo and Hopi nations in parts of Arizona and New Mexico, where 3,900 doses are being delivered to clinics. On Thursday, the vaccine reached the Lummi Nation on an oceanside Washington state peninsula. Small tribes including Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico are partnering with trusted state health officials to vaccinate.