Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 13 Southern California’s reward for being the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12 is a championship game Friday that’s just as weird as the rest of this college football season. USC wrapped up the South Division title and rallied past UCLA last weekend. The Trojans then spent two days of their short week preparing for Washington in the championship game before learning they would actually face Oregon. The Ducks are the defending Pac-12 champions, and they didn’t play at all last week. Oregon has more losses than three other Pac-12 teams, but isn’t embarrassed about this chance to steal a second straight league crown.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already are assured of a ninth consecutive winning season. That covers every year they’ve been in the NFL with the Seahawks. A victory or a tie at Washington on Sunday would put Seattle in the playoffs for the eighth time in that span. That sort of consistent, continued success for coach Pete Carroll’s team is precisely the sort of thing Ron Rivera would love to build with Washington, which is assured of extending its three-decade drought without a single 11-win season. But Washington has won four straight games to lead the NFC East.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Once he became established in the NFL, K.J. Wright regularly said his goal was to make it 10 seasons in the league and then evaluate his next steps. The way Wright is playing this season for the Seattle Seahawks in his 10th year, there may be more seasons to come. Nearing the end of that 10th season, Wright is playing some of the best football of his career, leading to the question of whether he might have a future with Seattle beyond this season. Wright is thriving as part of a defense that is playing markedly better going into Sunday’s game at Washington.

UNDATED (AP) — Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is still holding out hope No. 13 Southern California can earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Trojans have won their first five games and can win their second Pac-12 championship by beating Oregon in the conference title game. But USC is currently 13th in the CFP rankings and will likely need a massive shakeup in the standings to earn one of the final four spots. The Trojans have the same number of wins as No. 3 Ohio State, but has played 3 close games while the Buckeyes have mostly won in blowouts.