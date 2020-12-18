Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOGGING LAWSUIT-IDAHO

Lawsuit seeks to stop Idaho forest project near Yellowstone

Boise, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups have sued to stop a U.S. Forest Service project west of Yellowstone National Park the agency says is needed to maintain wildlife biodiversity. The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and two other environmental groups in a lawsuit filed Wednesday contend the Forest Service violated environmental laws in approving the project in Idaho. The project approved last summer involves logging, prescribed burning and riparian improvements on about 66 square miles of forest. The environmental groups say the work will harm grizzly bears and remove old-growth forest. The U.S. Justice Department, which defends federal agencies, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

AP-US-NUCLEAR-LAB-NEW-DIRECTOR

New lab director expects more work on next wave of reactors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The new director of Idaho National Laboratory said its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a new generation of nuclear reactors appears to align with the goals of the incoming Biden adminstration and will likely receive ongoing bipartisan support. The U.S. is currently involved in a massive effort to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. Incoming Director John Wagner says Idaho National Laboratory is a key component in that plan. The U.S. gets about 20% of its energy from nuclear power produced at nearly 100 nuclear plants. But many are having a tough time competing economically.

NATIVE AMERICAN-SCHOOL MASCOT

Idaho school district replaces Indians mascot, keeps colors

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A school board in Idaho has unanimously approved a new mascot to represent its school after it retired the Indians moniker earlier this year. The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday that the Nezperce School District announced its mascot is the Nighthawks, a migratory species of bird that can be found in Idaho. Officials say the district removed the word Indians from most of its sports uniforms and stopped using imagery related to the moniker in 2014. It officially dropped the mascot in July after the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes asked state leaders to prohibit the use of Native American-based mascots early this year.

FATAL SHOOTING-CHILD

Police: Idaho girl dies after gun accidentally discharged

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho say an 11-year-old girl has died after a gun was accidentally discharged in her home. The Times-News reported that the Twin Falls County sheriff’s office and other emergency personnel responded to a call Tuesday around 4 p.m. that a girl had been shot. County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said Wednesday that the sheriff’s office is investigating and that no conclusions have been reached. No further information was immediately made public.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho gov proclaims ‘Health Care Worker Appreciation’ month

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed December, “Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” recognizing the work care providers are doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Little made the proclamation on Wednesday, calling health care workers heroes, and urging Idaho residents to show gratitude by wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding gatherings with non-household members and maintaining social distancing. Idaho is currently 10th in the nation for new cases per capita. One in every 173 people in Idaho tested positive for coronavirus infection in the past week, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 124,000 Idaho residents have been infected with coronavirus so far.

AP-US-GRIZZLY-KILLING

$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday in a statement that the bear was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation in the central part of the state. Illegally killing a grizzly in the Yellowstone region is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.