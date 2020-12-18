Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon to receive fewer vaccines than expected next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will receive fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week than expected, state health officials said. KOIN reports that officials expected to receive 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week from the federal government, but will now only receive 25,350 doses. Oregon hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state Wednesday to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs, marking the beginning of a broad vaccination campaign. Health officials say they plan to vaccinate 100,000 people statewide by the end of the year. If and when the Moderna vaccine receives the FDA emergency use authorization, Oregon expects to receive 71,900 doses the week of Dec. 20.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EVICTIONS

States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — States and cities that passed eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus-battered economy are wrestling with what comes next. The plight of renters who can’t pay and face eviction foreshadows a national crisis that’s expected to grow next year. Oregon is one of 15 states that have an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. In a special legislative session next week, Oregon lawmakers will consider extending protections through July 1 and creating a $200 million fund mainly to compensate landlords. It would go further than a one-month extension of a federal eviction moratorium that’s expected in a coronavirus relief package nearing consensus in Congress.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PRISONS LAWSUIT

Judge: Oregon inmates’ COVID-19 lawsuit can proceed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland has ruled that a group of Oregon prison inmates can proceed with their lawsuit against state officials over their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the class-action lawsuit says the seven inmates named in the case have underlying medical conditions and are at risk for contracting COVID-19. The case applies to any Department of Corrections inmate who has contracted the disease or is medically vulnerable. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman ruled this week that state leaders named in the lawsuit are not protected from litigation over their response to the pandemic inside Oregon’s correctional institutions. Gov. Kate Brown’s office declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

KIDNAPPING ARREST

Eugene man arrested on kidnap, sex abuse allegations

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Eugene man was arrested on suspicion of the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a woman. Eugene Police Department spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says police were called to an incident Wednesday in which Stewart Forney allegedly dragged a woman at knifepoint to a vehicle and was forcing her to give him her keys. She says the woman was screaming, people intervened and Forney fled. She says bystanders then helped police locate the man in an apartment. Police say a crisis negotiation team and police dogs arrived and after police received consent to enter the apartment, Forney was arrested. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

SEATTLE-HOMELESS ENCAMPENT

US judge won’t block Seattle from clearing homeless camp

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge Thursday declined to block Seattle officials from removing a homeless encampment from a city park. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for public safety reasons Wednesday morning. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit. Yeager claimed a sweep would violate her civil rights, including her right to due process before being deprived of property. Following telephone arguments Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones ruled Thursday afternoon that Yeager had offered little to no evidence that her rights to free expression or due process were being violated.

EXCHANGE-TRIBES-LAND RETURNED

Clatsop-Nehalem tribes plan after return of ancestral land

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Earlier this year the owner of 18.6 acres of land in Seaside, Oregon, decided to deed it back to the Native American people who used to live there. Now, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Clatsop-Nehalem tribes have hope of restoring a semblance of what was once called Seaside’s “Indian Place.” The area was so important to the Clatsop Tribe that when it signed a treaty in 1851 ceding their land, this was where they were guaranteed the right to fish and hunt indefinitely. Ultimately, they were fenced out and forced to leave. Over the last two decades, the North Coast Land Conservancy has protected that area, referring to it as its Neawanna Point Habitat Preserve.

CANDLE FIRE TENT FATALITY

Person dies after a knocked-over candle burns tent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Fire & Rescue says a person has died after they were burned in a tent fire near a freeway. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the fire department said crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the fire was mostly out before crews arrived, but they found one adult inside, who appeared to have been sleeping at the time. Fire crews have recently responded to several reports of fires inside tents. Portland fire chief Sara Boone says they will continue to work with partners at the city, county and local non-profit organizations to identify alternative methods of shelter.

AP-OR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

First COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hospitals have administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers. Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center on the Oregon-Idaho border are among those that began vaccinating staff Wednesday. State officials have said they will receive 35,100 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine that has been approved by federal and Western state authorities. Another vaccine made by Moderna is expected to receive federal approval soon. Oregon health officials estimate there will enough of the two vaccines to initially innoculate about 100,000 people in the state.