Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

US judge won’t block Seattle from clearing homeless camp

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge Thursday declined to block Seattle officials from removing a homeless encampment from a city park. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for public safety reasons Wednesday morning. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit. Yeager claimed a sweep would violate her civil rights, including her right to due process before being deprived of property. Following telephone arguments Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones ruled Thursday afternoon that Yeager had offered little to no evidence that her rights to free expression or due process were being violated.

Microsoft announces additional $110M in local COVID relief

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft has announced an additional $110 million in pandemic-related relief for schools, nonprofits and hourly workers in Washington state. The company said Thursday it will continue to pay the wages of hourly workers at its campus, even though they haven’t been needed, and that it would spend an additional $60 million in cash and in-kind contributions to support nonprofit organizations in Washington state. Microsoft also said it would provide school districts with free technology to track and report COVID-19 testing data within district boundaries as they begin to reopen, and that it will donate personal protection equipment to any school districts that need it.

Inslee proposes capital gains tax, tax on health insurers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a new capital gains tax and a tax on health insurers as part of his next two-year budget proposal. The plan seeks to offset the revenue losses the state has seen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to help bolster the state’s public health system. The governor’s budget is just the first of three to be released in the coming months. After the legislative session begins Jan. 11, the Senate and House will also release proposals during the 105-day session, which will be held mostly remotely, with committee hearings held completely online and with limited in-person floor votes by lawmakers.

Vaccines reach COVID-ravaged Indigenous communities

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are arriving at Native American communities that have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the pandemic. The communities around the U.S. have been hit hard despite curfews, roadblocks and the suspension of business including casinos and artisanal trading posts. Vaccinations began Tuesday for health workers at clinics across the Navajo and Hopi nations in parts of Arizona and New Mexico, where 3,900 doses are being delivered to clinics. On Thursday, the vaccine reached the Lummi Nation on an oceanside Washington state peninsula. Small tribes including Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico are partnering with trusted state health officials to vaccinate.

Inslee: Washington COVID vaccine allocation will be cut

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine will be cut by 40% next week – and other states are also seeing reductions. The Democrat said the Centers for Disease Control told Washington about the reduced shipments In a Tweet Thursday. Inslee said the change is “disruptive and frustrating” and “no explanation was given.” Authorities in Washington began vaccinating front-line health care workers this week. Officials had expected to receive another 74,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 85,800 the week of Dec. 29.

COVID-19 cases top 200 at hospital as layoffs announced

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — As coronavirus cases top 200 at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital, officials are implementing new procedures to try to get it under control. Making matters worse, the loss of state revenues that resulted from the pandemic is forcing the Department of Social and Health Services to make budget cuts, including layoffs at Western State Hospital. COVID-19 has hit at least 158 hospital workers since March, which takes them off the schedule and means a lot of overtime for the workers left on the wards. At least 64 patients have tested positive and one has died.

States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — States and cities that passed eviction moratoriums amid the coronavirus-battered economy are wrestling with what comes next. The plight of renters who can’t pay and face eviction foreshadows a national crisis that’s expected to grow next year. Oregon is one of 15 states that have an eviction moratorium through the end of the year. In a special legislative session next week, Oregon lawmakers will consider extending protections through July 1 and creating a $200 million fund mainly to compensate landlords. It would go further than a one-month extension of a federal eviction moratorium that’s expected in a coronavirus relief package nearing consensus in Congress.

Clatsop-Nehalem tribes plan after return of ancestral land

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Earlier this year the owner of 18.6 acres of land in Seaside, Oregon, decided to deed it back to the Native American people who used to live there. Now, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Clatsop-Nehalem tribes have hope of restoring a semblance of what was once called Seaside’s “Indian Place.” The area was so important to the Clatsop Tribe that when it signed a treaty in 1851 ceding their land, this was where they were guaranteed the right to fish and hunt indefinitely. Ultimately, they were fenced out and forced to leave. Over the last two decades, the North Coast Land Conservancy has protected that area, referring to it as its Neawanna Point Habitat Preserve.

Police: Suspect in Washington killing arrested in Minnesota

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Washington man who is suspected of killing his wife as she was preparing to move out of their house in Kent in November. The Seattle Times reported that 38-year-old Paul Dervin III was charged Friday with murder domestic violence and assault domestic violence in the death of 40-year-old Randi Jones. Authorities say Jones was found unconscious on Dec. 1. The King County medical examiner’s office determined she died from a blunt-force injury to her torso. Police arrested Dervin on Dec. 9 in Minnesota. His attorney declined to comment.

Fisher Scones maker cited for overworking teenagers

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — The maker of Fisher Scones, which have been a favorite at the Washington State Fair for years, has been cited for over 1,500 instances of overworking teenagers. The state Department of Labor and Industries said Wednesday it’s the most work-hour violations involving minors the state has ever uncovered. State investigators found Woodinville-based Conifer Specialties was responsible for 1,560 instances of teens working more hours than allowed by state law, involving 78 teens between 14 and 15 years old and 139 teens between 16 and 17. Conifer has until Dec. 23 to appeal the citation, which includes a $45,100 fine. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.