Oregon Daybook

Friday, Dec. 18 3rd anniversary of Amtrak train derailment – 3rd anniversary of an Amtrak Cascades passenger train 501 derailment during its inaugural run between Seattle and Portland, OR, crashing off a railroad bridge onto a highway, striking eight vehicles. Three train passengers were killed, with dozens more injured

Friday, Dec. 18 Nike Q2 earnings – Nike Q2 earnings, for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer

Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Mark Rhodes, NIKE press, 1 503 532 8877

CORPORATE DATA

