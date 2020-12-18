Utah Valley squares off against Idaho State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho State (2-4) vs. Utah Valley (2-4)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Idaho State in a non-conference matchup. Idaho State blew out American Indian College by 35 on Thursday. Utah Valley lost 75-67 on the road against Utah on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq, Evan Cole and Jamison Overton have collectively scored 43 percent of all Wolverines points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Trey Woodbury has had his hand in 46 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wolverines have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bengals. Utah Valley has 60 assists on 83 field goals (72.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Idaho State has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Idaho State’s offense has turned the ball over 19.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 15.7 turnovers over its last three games.

