Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.8%, mainly because many people stopped looking for work and were no longer being counted. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that about 862,000 Idaho residents are employed and that about 43,800 are looking for work. About 6,200 people landed a job last month despite the surging coronavirus pandemic hampering the economy. But so many people stopped looking for work that the state’s labor force shrank, a key number in the formula determining the state’s unemployment rate. The unemployment rate for November fell from 5.5% in October.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho says it will pay more than $26,000 in lawyer fees to a former congressional hopeful who successfully sued to extend a deadline to apply for primary election absentee ballots. It’s the 14th payment the state Constitutional Defense Council has issued for a losing lawsuit since the organization was created in 1995. Nicholas Jones had filed the lawsuit before this year’s primary election after the state Secretary of State’s website continually crashed leading up to the May 19 deadline. Jones argued that the faulty website violated voters’ rights. A judge agreed. The deadline was extended for another week.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state immunization official says an unexpected cut in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses Idaho will receive next week has significant implications. State Department of Health and Welfare Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds said Friday that the state had expected 17,550 but will only get 9,750. The reason for the reduced amount isn’t clear. State officials have detailed plans for distributing the vaccine, and will now have to recalibrate. Leeds says the state has received all 13,950 doses they expected this week. State officials say nearly 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far. Healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients are receiving the initial doses.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.