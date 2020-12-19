Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rains are expected in western Oregon this weekend, including in areas burned by this fall’s wildfires. The heavy rains bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding in areas where ground cover and trees burned in the Labor Day fires. The National Weather Service tells the Statesman Journal that the Willamette Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of rain. Santiam Canyon — which has unstable soils from wildfires — could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. The coast could see 4 to 6 inches and higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains could see up to 9 inches.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amid a newly discovered hack of U.S. government agencies, officials have been monitoring the situation in Oregon but so far, no intrusions have been reported. The League of Oregon Cities did a statewide call Friday, and its executive director says no cities are known to have been directly affected. The governor’s office said it’s monitoring the situation with cybersecurity professionals and federal partners. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the unidentified hacker is patient, well-resourced and focused. It invited officials in the state to participate in a call Friday to update them.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Renters and homeowners in Portland, Oregon who are behind on their payments due to the pandemic got a six-month reprieve when Multnomah County approved an extension of an eviction ban that was to expire within weeks. State lawmakers are set to consider a similar extension of the eviction ban through June at a special legislative session next week. Oregon’s largest county issued its eviction moratorium in March and extended it in September. It would have expired Jan. 8. The number of renters behind on payments has risen sharply during the pandemic and may now constitute 1 in 4 tenants statewide.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.