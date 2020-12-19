Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Employment Security Department did not have adequate controls to prevent a slew of illegal unemployment insurance claims last spring that totaled about $600 million and grew into the largest fraud in state history. That’s according to a report from the Washington State Auditor on Friday. The audit provided the first accounting of the circumstances surrounding schemes that targeted Washington state’s unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic was growing. Key findings include that the “known and suspected” loss resulting from fraud, as of June 30, was about $600 million. This sum covers more than 122,000 known or suspected fraudulent claims. But the state had recovered $250 million, resulting in an estimated net loss of $350.9 million.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.

SEATTLE (AP) — Police cleared a homeless camp in Seattle early Friday morning after a judge declined to block authorities from removing the people and tents. Authorities say 24 people were arrested and accused of various offenses including failure to disperse. Construction crews took barricades and tents out of the park in sections, and a group of protesters helped people move their things and chanted at the police. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black-clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit. A federal judge on Thursday ruled against Yeager.

UNDATED (AP) — Congressional investigators say Boeing improperly influenced a test designed to see how quickly pilots could respond to malfunctions on the Boeing 737 Max. The allegation is included in a report issued Friday by the Senate Commerce Committee. The panel criticizes the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing. The congressional investigators also say the FAA retaliates against whistleblowers. An FAA spokesman says the agency is reviewing the report but doesn’t have an immediate comment. All Boeing Max planes were grounded worldwide after two crashes killed 346 people. After a lengthy review of Boeing changes, the FAA is letting airlines use the planes again if they update a flight-control system and make other changes.