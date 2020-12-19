Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in an extraordinary debut, Jamal Hill made an interception with 2:47 to play, and Oregon earned its second straight Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over No. 13 Southern California in the championship game. Tyler Shough also threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks. They didn’t win the North Division, yet still claimed the Pac-12′s New Year’s Six bowl berth with their only victory in the past month. USC reached midfield in search of a fourth-quarter comeback win for the fourth time in its six-game season, but Kedon Slovis threw the first fourth-quarter interception of his career.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kedon Slovis and Southern California have been clutch in the fourth quarter this season. But too many mistakes squashed any hopes of the 13th-ranked Trojans claiming their second Pac-12 football title in four years and a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl game. Slovis’ three interceptions top the list of USC gaffes in its 31-24 loss to Oregon on Friday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already are assured of a ninth consecutive winning season. That covers every year they’ve been in the NFL with the Seahawks. A victory or a tie at Washington on Sunday would put Seattle in the playoffs for the eighth time in that span. That sort of consistent, continued success for coach Pete Carroll’s team is precisely the sort of thing Ron Rivera would love to build with Washington, which is assured of extending its three-decade drought without a single 11-win season. But Washington has won four straight games to lead the NFC East.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Efe Abogidi had his first double-double, Noah Williams scored a career-high 21 points and Washington State beat Montana State 82-54. Abogidi finished with career highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds. Abogidi scored WSU’s first seven points, and Williams added six more, in a 15-3 run that gave the Cougars a 17-5 lead about seven minutes into the game and Montana State trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Amin Adamu led Montana State (2-2) with 12 points and Mike Hood added 11.