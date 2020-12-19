Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Idaho unemployment rate falls as job seekers stop trying

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.8%, mainly because many people stopped looking for work and were no longer being counted. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that about 862,000 Idaho residents are employed and that about 43,800 are looking for work. About 6,200 people landed a job last month despite the surging coronavirus pandemic hampering the economy. But so many people stopped looking for work that the state’s labor force shrank, a key number in the formula determining the state’s unemployment rate. The unemployment rate for November fell from 5.5% in October.

CONGRESSIONAL HOPEFUL-LAWSUIT

Idaho to pay over $26K in lawyer fees over election lawsuit

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho says it will pay more than $26,000 in lawyer fees to a former congressional hopeful who successfully sued to extend a deadline to apply for primary election absentee ballots. It’s the 14th payment the state Constitutional Defense Council has issued for a losing lawsuit since the organization was created in 1995. Nicholas Jones had filed the lawsuit before this year’s primary election after the state Secretary of State’s website continually crashed leading up to the May 19 deadline. Jones argued that the faulty website violated voters’ rights. A judge agreed. The deadline was extended for another week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-VACCINE

Idaho vaccine dose reduction has ‘significant implications’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state immunization official says an unexpected cut in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses Idaho will receive next week has significant implications. State Department of Health and Welfare Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds said Friday that the state had expected 17,550 but will only get 9,750. The reason for the reduced amount isn’t clear. State officials have detailed plans for distributing the vaccine, and will now have to recalibrate. Leeds says the state has received all 13,950 doses they expected this week. State officials say nearly 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far. Healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients are receiving the initial doses.

BLACK MAN ASSAULT-INDICTMENT

4 men indicted in racially motivated assault of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.

LOGGING LAWSUIT-IDAHO

Lawsuit seeks to stop Idaho forest project near Yellowstone

Boise, Idaho (AP) — Conservation groups have sued to stop a U.S. Forest Service project west of Yellowstone National Park the agency says is needed to maintain wildlife biodiversity. The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and two other environmental groups in a lawsuit filed Wednesday contend the Forest Service violated environmental laws in approving the project in Idaho. The project approved last summer involves logging, prescribed burning and riparian improvements on about 66 square miles of forest. The environmental groups say the work will harm grizzly bears and remove old-growth forest. The U.S. Justice Department, which defends federal agencies, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

MORMONS-RACIAL INJUSTICE

Mormons add call to eradicate prejudice, racism to handbook

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has added new language to the faith’s handbook imploring members to root out prejudice and racism. The update Friday adds significance and permanence to recent comments by top leaders on one of the most sensitive topics in the faith’s history. The handbook is a guiding document used by local lay leaders and members to determine how to handle theological and practical issues. The change comes amid a national reckoning over racism and as the faith confronts its past ban on Black men in the lay priesthood, which stood until 1978. The handbook also now urges members to relay on credible information and avoid sources that promote “baseless conspiracy theories.”