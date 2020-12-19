Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WET WEATHER-WILDFIRES

Heavy rain to hit Oregon wildfire burn area this weekend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rains are expected in western Oregon this weekend, including in areas burned by this fall’s wildfires. The heavy rains bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding in areas where ground cover and trees burned in the Labor Day fires. The National Weather Service tells the Statesman Journal that the Willamette Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of rain. Santiam Canyon — which has unstable soils from wildfires — could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. The coast could see 4 to 6 inches and higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains could see up to 9 inches.

BC-OR-FEDERAL-AGENCIES-HACKED-OREGON

Officials: No sign of hack affecting cities in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amid a newly discovered hack of U.S. government agencies, officials have been monitoring the situation in Oregon but so far, no intrusions have been reported. The League of Oregon Cities did a statewide call Friday, and its executive director says no cities are known to have been directly affected. The governor’s office said it’s monitoring the situation with cybersecurity professionals and federal partners. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the unidentified hacker is patient, well-resourced and focused. It invited officials in the state to participate in a call Friday to update them.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PORTLAND-EVICTION BAN EXTENDED

Eviction ban extended until July for Portland-area renters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Renters and homeowners in Portland, Oregon who are behind on their payments due to the pandemic got a six-month reprieve when Multnomah County approved an extension of an eviction ban that was to expire within weeks. State lawmakers are set to consider a similar extension of the eviction ban through June at a special legislative session next week. Oregon’s largest county issued its eviction moratorium in March and extended it in September. It would have expired Jan. 8. The number of renters behind on payments has risen sharply during the pandemic and may now constitute 1 in 4 tenants statewide.

BLACK MAN ASSAULT-INDICTMENT

4 men indicted in racially motivated assault of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.

DRUG DECRIMINALIZATION-MULTNOMAH

Prosecutor adopts drug decriminalization measure early

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt in Portland says he isn’t waiting until February to implement a policy that will decriminalize possession of all drugs in personal use amounts. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Schmidt’s office said Thursday it will immediately start treating drug possession cases exempt from prosecution under Measure 110 as a public health matter, rather than a criminal one. Oregonians passed the measure in November. Schmidt said it’s time to expand access to treatment and focus limited law enforcement resources on high-level, commercial drug offenses. The district attorney cited overwhelming support for Measure 110, with over 74% of Multnomah County voters approving it, as reason for his early adoption.

BLACK RELIEF FUND-SUSPENDED

State’s relief fund for Black Oregonians suspends operations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state’s new $62 million relief fund for Black Oregonians will stop allocating grants and deposit the remaining $8.8 million with a federal court while legal challenges against it continue. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Cares Fund agreed to deposit its money with the court Thursday after plaintiffs challenging the fund’s constitutionality. Plaintiffs also asked U.S. Judge Karin Immergut to issue a preliminary injunction or restraining order to stop the fund from distributing money on the basis of race.

IRAQI REFUGEE KILLED

Iraqi refugee fatally shot in Portland picking up Uber fare

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 23-year-old Iraqi refugee was fatally shot in Portland, Oregon, while picking up an Uber fare in what authorities believe was a gang-related ambush gone wrong. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Dhulfiqur Kareem Mseer was shot just after midnight on Saturday and had been on life support since the shooting. Police have said nearly 60 rounds were fired by multiple people at Mseer’s car in what they believe was a case of mistaken identity. Mseer moved to Portland in 2015 and had recently visited Iraq to get married. He was completing paperwork to bring his spouse to the U.S.

INTERSTATE SHOOTINGS

More charges in Interstate 5 shooting case

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The former UPS driver from Roseburg, Oregon, who was arrested in August on suspicion of shooting at cars on Interstate 5 is facing additional charges. The News-Review reports 49-year-old Kenneth Alan Ayers received 26 additional charges at an arraignment hearing Thursdy in Jackson County Circuit Court. The grand jury indictment issued Wednesday included a total of 34 charges, including three counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree assault, eight counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, all of which are felonies. Defense attorney Paul Moser entered not guilty pleas on each of the new charges.