Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

Audit: Inadequate control to prevent state unemployment scam

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Employment Security Department did not have adequate controls to prevent a slew of illegal unemployment insurance claims last spring that totaled about $600 million and grew into the largest fraud in state history. That’s according to a report from the Washington State Auditor on Friday. The audit provided the first accounting of the circumstances surrounding schemes that targeted Washington state’s unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic was growing. Key findings include that the “known and suspected” loss resulting from fraud, as of June 30, was about $600 million. This sum covers more than 122,000 known or suspected fraudulent claims. But the state had recovered $250 million, resulting in an estimated net loss of $350.9 million.

BLACK MAN ASSAULT-INDICTMENT

4 men indicted in racially motivated assault of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.

SEATTLE-HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT

Seattle police clear homeless camp, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Police cleared a homeless camp in Seattle early Friday morning after a judge declined to block authorities from removing the people and tents. Authorities say 24 people were arrested and accused of various offenses including failure to disperse. Construction crews took barricades and tents out of the park in sections, and a group of protesters helped people move their things and chanted at the police. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black-clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit. A federal judge on Thursday ruled against Yeager.

CONGRESS-FAA-BOEING

Senate investigators fault FAA over Boeing jet, safety

Congressional investigators say Boeing improperly influenced a test designed to see how quickly pilots could respond to malfunctions on the Boeing 737 Max. The allegation is included in a report issued Friday by the Senate Commerce Committee. The panel criticizes the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing. The congressional investigators also say the FAA retaliates against whistleblowers. An FAA spokesman says the agency is reviewing the report but doesn’t have an immediate comment. All Boeing Max planes were grounded worldwide after two crashes killed 346 people. After a lengthy review of Boeing changes, the FAA is letting airlines use the planes again if they update a flight-control system and make other changes.

SOUND TRANSIT FARE PROGRAM

Sound Transit program to suspend fare enforcement citations

SEATTLE (AP) — Sound Transit employees next year will check with light rail and Sounder commuter train passengers to see if they’ve paid their fare, but they won’t penalize those who don’t. The Seattle Times reports fare engagement ambassadors will instead focus on educating travelers who don’t pay about options and issue warnings as part of a pilot program. The ambassadors will replace the contracted fare-enforcement officers and will receive training in conflict de-escalation and implicit bias. The pilot program is set to begin this spring and comes after Sound Transit data showed Black passengers are cited and punished disproportionately by fare enforcement efforts.

BARTELL DRUGS-PRESCRIPTION SETTLEMENT

Bartell Drugs settles over filling invalid prescriptions

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it and Bartell Drugs have resolved allegations that the pharmacy chain filled invalid prescriptions between July 2016 and August 2020 in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said Thursday under the terms of the settlement, Bartell Drug will pay the government an $800,000 fine. The Justice Department says the company founded in Seattle fully cooperated in the investigation. The settlement agreement says some 400 prescriptions were written by four medical professionals whose licenses to practice had been suspended or otherwise restricted by the Washington Medical Commission. Bartell did not admit any wrongdoing or liability as part of the settlement.

POLICE SHOOTING-FATAL

Auburn police fatally shoot armed fugitive

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — An armed fugitive was shot and killed by Auburn police officers while trying to get away during his arrest. Auburn officers responded to the report of a disabled car just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Officers discovered one of the men in the car had a warrant for his arrest. They attempted to take him into custody, but he ran off. Officers ran after him but the suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at the officers. One of the officers shot the man. Medics pronounced him dead. Investigators say they recovered a gun near the man’s body.

UPHELD CONVICTION

Murder charge upheld for guilty man who killed himself

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A murder charge has been upheld for a Washington state man who killed himself before the jury had reached its verdict. Superior Court Judge David Kurtz on Thursday upheld a jury’s guilty verdict from last month for 78-year-old Terrence Miller, who had killed 20-year-old Jody Loomis in 1972. Miller was not arrested for the murder until 2019 after new DNA evidence was found and corroborated. In November, while the jury deliberated, Miller killed himself. An autopsy report said he had shot himself. The jury reached a guilty verdict a few hours after being told of his death.

SPAWNING SALMON-COLUMBIA RIVER

First time in years, chinook salmon spawn in Columbia River

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — For the first time in more than a generation, chinook salmon have spawned in the upper Columbia River system. Colville Tribal biologists counted 36 nests along an 8-mile stretch of the Sanpoil River, a tributary of the Columbia, in September. Colville Tribal member Crystal Conant says at first she was shocked and then overcome with joy. The news is a step toward full reintroduction of the migratory fish and another watershed cultural moment for the region’s tribes. Since the Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams were built in the 1950s and 1930s, salmon have been blocked from returning to spawning beds in the upper Columbia River.

SEATTLE-HOMELESS ENCAMPENT

US judge won’t block Seattle from clearing homeless camp

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge Thursday declined to block Seattle officials from removing a homeless encampment from a city park. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for public safety reasons Wednesday morning. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit. Yeager claimed a sweep would violate her civil rights, including her right to due process before being deprived of property. Following telephone arguments Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones ruled Thursday afternoon that Yeager had offered little to no evidence that her rights to free expression or due process were being violated.