Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Oregon and other states had to scramble to get protective masks for front-line medical workers, often importing them from China amid intense competition for a dwindling supply. Now, for perhaps the first time, the state can access them from its own backyard. Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions this week sent Oregon its first shipment of N95 masks, produced at its manufacturing facility in Medford. Officials in Oregon learned early in the pandemic that they needed to look locally for connections to help them source increasingly scarce personal protective equipment and to make it.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Humane Society in Portland has taken in 250 guinea pigs from an overwhelmed pet owner. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports it’s not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry critters. But experts say it can be difficult to determine a guinea pig’s gender — and they’re best kept in pairs -— because they keep each other company. Oregon Humane Society spokeswoman, Laura Klink, said an adoption timeline will be determined in the next few days. She says she’d like to see some adopted in pairs but there will be counseling on how quickly they can reproduce if a female and male are together.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rains are expected in western Oregon this weekend, including in areas burned by this fall’s wildfires. The heavy rains bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding in areas where ground cover and trees burned in the Labor Day fires. The National Weather Service tells the Statesman Journal that the Willamette Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of rain. Santiam Canyon — which has unstable soils from wildfires — could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. The coast could see 4 to 6 inches and higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains could see up to 9 inches.