Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Employment Security Department did not have adequate controls to prevent a slew of illegal unemployment insurance claims last spring that totaled about $600 million and grew into the largest fraud in state history. That’s according to a report from the Washington State Auditor on Friday. The audit provided the first accounting of the circumstances surrounding schemes that targeted Washington state’s unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic was growing. Key findings include that the “known and suspected” loss resulting from fraud, as of June 30, was about $600 million. This sum covers more than 122,000 known or suspected fraudulent claims. But the state had recovered $250 million, resulting in an estimated net loss of $350.9 million.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Tacoma are investigating after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. The News Tribune reports that it happened at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 72nd Street and South I Street. Investigators say they have not made an arrest and that no one has reported witnessing the man’s death. Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said detectives planned to go door to door, asking if anyone has a video recording of the incident.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.