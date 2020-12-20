Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88. This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2. Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. Luka Garza led Iowa with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for a touchdown and had two of Arizona State’s six rushing touchdowns in the Sun Devils’ 46-33 victory over Oregon State. Following a 70-7 blowout of rival Arizona, the Sun Devils’ offense was explosive once again in the season finale amassing 514 total yards. Rachaad White had 158 of the Sun Devils’ 375 yards rushing, including runs of 51 and 55 yards. Daniels’ 53-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the Sun Devils a 33-15 lead.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ty Jordan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns to rally Utah to a 45-28 victory over Washington State. Britain Covey added a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown on six catches to help power the Utes’ comeback effort. Backup quarterback Drew Lisk threw for 152 yards in relief of starter Jake Bentley. Utah scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to notch its third straight victory to end the 2020 season. The Utes held Washington State scoreless after halftime. Jayden De Laura threw for 204 yards, a touchdown, and an interception to lead the Cougars. Max Borghi added 84 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 21 points, LJ Figueroa added 15 and Oregon walloped Portland 80-41, winning its sixth straight game. Portland had been averaging nearly 82 points a game, beat Oregon State 87-86 in OT on Dec. 10, and rode a five-game win streak into Matthew Knight Arena for the afternoon clash. The Pilots managed just 12-for-56 shooting (21%) against Oregon with four assists, season lows. The 41 points was Portland’s lowest output since Jan. 12, 2017. Chase Adams led the Pilots with nine points. Ahmed Ali, who led the Pilots in scoring in each of the first six games, was 0-for-7.