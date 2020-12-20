Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE SPENDING-IDAHO

‘Mad scramble’: Unlikely places stocked Idaho virus supplies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows Idaho officials scrambled to find personal protective equipment last spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. State purchasers spent some $5 million in the first hectic months while competing with buyers from other states and health care providers for masks, gloves, gowns and more. Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy says the Strategic National Stockpile couldn’t meet Idaho’s needs. Some facilities came within days of running out of supplies. Records show the state spent more than $600,000 on Amazon orders. It also bought 50,000 hard-to-get N95 masks from a Los Angeles store that normally sells women’s clothing.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-SPENDING

AP: Tight supplies for virus gear cost US states billions

An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices such as ventilators. The data obtained from states through open-records requests is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were spending and which suppliers they were paying during a chaotic period at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Skyrocketing prices for basic medical protective gear cost states millions of taxpayer dollars. In many cases, they had to work with suppliers that had never before sold medical gear.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Judge won’t speed bail hearings at Tacoma immigration lockup

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Idaho unemployment rate falls as job seekers stop trying

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.8%, mainly because many people stopped looking for work and were no longer being counted. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that about 862,000 Idaho residents are employed and that about 43,800 are looking for work. About 6,200 people landed a job last month despite the surging coronavirus pandemic hampering the economy. But so many people stopped looking for work that the state’s labor force shrank, a key number in the formula determining the state’s unemployment rate. The unemployment rate for November fell from 5.5% in October.

CONGRESSIONAL HOPEFUL-LAWSUIT

Idaho to pay over $26K in lawyer fees over election lawsuit

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho says it will pay more than $26,000 in lawyer fees to a former congressional hopeful who successfully sued to extend a deadline to apply for primary election absentee ballots. It’s the 14th payment the state Constitutional Defense Council has issued for a losing lawsuit since the organization was created in 1995. Nicholas Jones had filed the lawsuit before this year’s primary election after the state Secretary of State’s website continually crashed leading up to the May 19 deadline. Jones argued that the faulty website violated voters’ rights. A judge agreed. The deadline was extended for another week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-VACCINE

Idaho vaccine dose reduction has ‘significant implications’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state immunization official says an unexpected cut in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses Idaho will receive next week has significant implications. State Department of Health and Welfare Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds said Friday that the state had expected 17,550 but will only get 9,750. The reason for the reduced amount isn’t clear. State officials have detailed plans for distributing the vaccine, and will now have to recalibrate. Leeds says the state has received all 13,950 doses they expected this week. State officials say nearly 1,000 people have been vaccinated so far. Healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients are receiving the initial doses.