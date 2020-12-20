Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon sought local suppliers after scramble for equipment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Oregon and other states had to scramble to get protective masks for front-line medical workers, often importing them from China amid intense competition for a dwindling supply. Now, for perhaps the first time, the state can access them from its own backyard. Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions this week sent Oregon its first shipment of N95 masks, produced at its manufacturing facility in Medford. Officials in Oregon learned early in the pandemic that they needed to look locally for connections to help them source increasingly scarce personal protective equipment and to make it.

Humane Society gets 250 guinea pigs from overwhelmed owner

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Humane Society in Portland has taken in 250 guinea pigs from an overwhelmed pet owner. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports it’s not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry critters. But experts say it can be difficult to determine a guinea pig’s gender — and they’re best kept in pairs -— because they keep each other company. Oregon Humane Society spokeswoman, Laura Klink, said an adoption timeline will be determined in the next few days. She says she’d like to see some adopted in pairs but there will be counseling on how quickly they can reproduce if a female and male are together.

Judge won’t speed bail hearings at Tacoma immigration lockup

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

Heavy rain to hit Oregon wildfire burn area this weekend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rains are expected in western Oregon this weekend, including in areas burned by this fall’s wildfires. The heavy rains bring the possibility of mudslides and flooding in areas where ground cover and trees burned in the Labor Day fires. The National Weather Service tells the Statesman Journal that the Willamette Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of rain. Santiam Canyon — which has unstable soils from wildfires — could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. The coast could see 4 to 6 inches and higher elevations in the Cascade Mountains could see up to 9 inches.

Officials: No sign of hack affecting cities in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amid a newly discovered hack of U.S. government agencies, officials have been monitoring the situation in Oregon but so far, no intrusions have been reported. The League of Oregon Cities did a statewide call Friday, and its executive director says no cities are known to have been directly affected. The governor’s office said it’s monitoring the situation with cybersecurity professionals and federal partners. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the unidentified hacker is patient, well-resourced and focused. It invited officials in the state to participate in a call Friday to update them.

Eviction ban extended until July for Portland-area renters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Renters and homeowners in Portland, Oregon who are behind on their payments due to the pandemic got a six-month reprieve when Multnomah County approved an extension of an eviction ban that was to expire within weeks. State lawmakers are set to consider a similar extension of the eviction ban through June at a special legislative session next week. Oregon’s largest county issued its eviction moratorium in March and extended it in September. It would have expired Jan. 8. The number of renters behind on payments has risen sharply during the pandemic and may now constitute 1 in 4 tenants statewide.

4 men indicted in racially motivated assault of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.

Prosecutor adopts drug decriminalization measure early

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt in Portland says he isn’t waiting until February to implement a policy that will decriminalize possession of all drugs in personal use amounts. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Schmidt’s office said Thursday it will immediately start treating drug possession cases exempt from prosecution under Measure 110 as a public health matter, rather than a criminal one. Oregonians passed the measure in November. Schmidt said it’s time to expand access to treatment and focus limited law enforcement resources on high-level, commercial drug offenses. The district attorney cited overwhelming support for Measure 110, with over 74% of Multnomah County voters approving it, as reason for his early adoption.