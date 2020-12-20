WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
6-2-8
(six, two, eight)Hit 5
19-30-34-39-40
(nineteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
03-04-06-10-17-29-30-37-40-47-50-51-59-60-64-65-67-71-72-78
(three, four, six, ten, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight)Match 4
04-17-19-23
(four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $330 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $321 million