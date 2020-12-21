Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows Idaho officials scrambled to find personal protective equipment last spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. State purchasers spent some $5 million in the first hectic months while competing with buyers from other states and health care providers for masks, gloves, gowns and more. Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy says the Strategic National Stockpile couldn’t meet Idaho’s needs. Some facilities came within days of running out of supplies. Records show the state spent more than $600,000 on Amazon orders. It also bought 50,000 hard-to-get N95 masks from a Los Angeles store that normally sells women’s clothing.

UNDATED (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices such as ventilators. The data obtained from states through open-records requests is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were spending and which suppliers they were paying during a chaotic period at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Skyrocketing prices for basic medical protective gear cost states millions of taxpayer dollars. In many cases, they had to work with suppliers that had never before sold medical gear.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.8%, mainly because many people stopped looking for work and were no longer being counted. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that about 862,000 Idaho residents are employed and that about 43,800 are looking for work. About 6,200 people landed a job last month despite the surging coronavirus pandemic hampering the economy. But so many people stopped looking for work that the state’s labor force shrank, a key number in the formula determining the state’s unemployment rate. The unemployment rate for November fell from 5.5% in October.