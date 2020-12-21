Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot. Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score and the Seahawks picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst pass defense played strong until the fourth quarter. After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl could add another high-scoring game to its history with No. 12 Iowa State scheduled to face No. 25 Oregon on Jan. 2. The Cyclones dropped four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship by beating Southern California. Iowa State has the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall, who had 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns. Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 1,480 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions in six games.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for a touchdown and had two of Arizona State’s six rushing touchdowns in the Sun Devils’ 46-33 victory over Oregon State. Following a 70-7 blowout of rival Arizona, the Sun Devils’ offense was explosive once again in the season finale amassing 514 total yards. Rachaad White had 158 of the Sun Devils’ 375 yards rushing, including runs of 51 and 55 yards. Daniels’ 53-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave the Sun Devils a 33-15 lead.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas Walton scored a career-high 22 points, leading five into double figures and Colorado breezed past Washington 92-69 at the Far West Classic. Walton was 6-for-7 shooting and made all 10 free throws for Colorado to notch the first 20-point game of his career and reached double figures for the third straight game. Jeriah Horne added 16 points, D’Shawn Schwartz 13, Keeshawn Barthelmy and Maddox Daniels 10 each. Riley Sorn led the Huskies with 16 points, Nate Pryor scored 15, Marcus Tsohonis added 14 and Quade Green 12.