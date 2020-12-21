Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TEST REACTOR-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho is the top choice for the first new nuclear test reactor in the U.S. in decades, the U.S. Department of Energy said Monday. The agency released a draft environmental impact statement naming the Idaho National Laboratory is its preferred site for the proposed Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 700 words. With AP Photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

IDAHO FALLS — Life could be back to normal in about four months with coronavirus vaccinations now being administered, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said. SENT: 396 words.

SPORTS:

BC-FBC—POTATO BOWL CAPSULE

Tulane will try and win a bowl game for the third straight season when the Green Wave face Nevada in the Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. SENT: 402 words.