Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA-PRIEST EXONERATED

Priest exonerated after abuse allegations by Ellensburg man

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — One of four priests accused of sexual abuse by an Ellensburg man has been exonerated, with the man’s attorneys expressing regret over the false accusation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Rev. Seamus Kerr was accused in a lawsuit filed in Kittitas County last year. The man said he was abused as a boy decades ago at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Ellensburg. But the litigation revealed that Kerr, who has been a priest for 60 years, was wrongly accused. The lawsuit was settled on Dec. 10, with the Catholic Diocese of Yakima agreeing to pay $15,000 in counseling costs for the man.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION

Judge won’t speed bail hearings at Tacoma immigration lockup

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to order speedier bail hearings for detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lockup in Tacoma, Washington, who are especially at risk from COVID-19, despite a few recent cases there. Attorneys for the detainees asked U.S. District Judge James L. Robart in Seattle to order the expedited bail hearings, to put a cap on the detention center’s population, and to order periodic testing of detainees and staff. In an order Friday night, the judge declined. Robart said he could not conclude that the detention center’s COVID-19 precautions have been unreasonable.

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

Audit: Inadequate control to prevent state unemployment scam

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state Employment Security Department did not have adequate controls to prevent a slew of illegal unemployment insurance claims last spring that totaled about $600 million and grew into the largest fraud in state history. That’s according to a report from the Washington State Auditor on Friday. The audit provided the first accounting of the circumstances surrounding schemes that targeted Washington state’s unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic was growing. Key findings include that the “known and suspected” loss resulting from fraud, as of June 30, was about $600 million. This sum covers more than 122,000 known or suspected fraudulent claims. But the state had recovered $250 million, resulting in an estimated net loss of $350.9 million.

TACOMA-HIT-AND-RUN

Man, 58, killed in Tacoma hit-and-run; no arrest made

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Tacoma are investigating after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. The News Tribune reports that it happened at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 72nd Street and South I Street. Investigators say they have not made an arrest and that no one has reported witnessing the man’s death. Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said detectives planned to go door to door, asking if anyone has a video recording of the incident.

BLACK MAN ASSAULT-INDICTMENT

4 men indicted in racially motivated assault of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a federal grand jury indicted four men from Idaho, Oregon and Washington state, accusing them of hate crimes and making false statements in the assault of a Black man at a suburban Seattle bar. An investigation by the FBI and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of the incident two years ago at The Rec Room Bar & Grill in Lynnwood prompted the indictment. The Seattle Times at the time that several men tried to take over a Black disc jockey’s audio equipment and beat him when he protested. The indictment charges each man with three counts of committing a federal hate crime.

SEATTLE-HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT

Seattle police clear homeless camp, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Police cleared a homeless camp in Seattle early Friday morning after a judge declined to block authorities from removing the people and tents. Authorities say 24 people were arrested and accused of various offenses including failure to disperse. Construction crews took barricades and tents out of the park in sections, and a group of protesters helped people move their things and chanted at the police. Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black-clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit. A federal judge on Thursday ruled against Yeager.

CONGRESS-FAA-BOEING

Senate investigators fault FAA over Boeing jet, safety

Congressional investigators say Boeing improperly influenced a test designed to see how quickly pilots could respond to malfunctions on the Boeing 737 Max. The allegation is included in a report issued Friday by the Senate Commerce Committee. The panel criticizes the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing. The congressional investigators also say the FAA retaliates against whistleblowers. An FAA spokesman says the agency is reviewing the report but doesn’t have an immediate comment. All Boeing Max planes were grounded worldwide after two crashes killed 346 people. After a lengthy review of Boeing changes, the FAA is letting airlines use the planes again if they update a flight-control system and make other changes.

SOUND TRANSIT FARE PROGRAM

Sound Transit program to suspend fare enforcement citations

SEATTLE (AP) — Sound Transit employees next year will check with light rail and Sounder commuter train passengers to see if they’ve paid their fare, but they won’t penalize those who don’t. The Seattle Times reports fare engagement ambassadors will instead focus on educating travelers who don’t pay about options and issue warnings as part of a pilot program. The ambassadors will replace the contracted fare-enforcement officers and will receive training in conflict de-escalation and implicit bias. The pilot program is set to begin this spring and comes after Sound Transit data showed Black passengers are cited and punished disproportionately by fare enforcement efforts.

BARTELL DRUGS-PRESCRIPTION SETTLEMENT

Bartell Drugs settles over filling invalid prescriptions

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it and Bartell Drugs have resolved allegations that the pharmacy chain filled invalid prescriptions between July 2016 and August 2020 in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said Thursday under the terms of the settlement, Bartell Drug will pay the government an $800,000 fine. The Justice Department says the company founded in Seattle fully cooperated in the investigation. The settlement agreement says some 400 prescriptions were written by four medical professionals whose licenses to practice had been suspended or otherwise restricted by the Washington Medical Commission. Bartell did not admit any wrongdoing or liability as part of the settlement.

POLICE SHOOTING-FATAL

Auburn police fatally shoot armed fugitive

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — An armed fugitive was shot and killed by Auburn police officers while trying to get away during his arrest. Auburn officers responded to the report of a disabled car just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Officers discovered one of the men in the car had a warrant for his arrest. They attempted to take him into custody, but he ran off. Officers ran after him but the suspect pulled a gun and aimed it at the officers. One of the officers shot the man. Medics pronounced him dead. Investigators say they recovered a gun near the man’s body.