WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-8-5
(two, eight, five)Hit 5
07-13-16-26-31
(seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
03-08-13-14-19-20-23-30-31-32-37-39-51-57-59-64-68-71-78-80
(three, eight, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty)Lotto
04-18-22-28-34-39
(four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 millionMatch 4
13-18-21-22
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $330 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $321 million