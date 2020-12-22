Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is the top choice for the first new nuclear test reactor in the U.S. in decades. The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday released a draft environmental impact statement saying the Idaho National Laboratory is its preferred site for the proposed Versatile Test Reactor. Officials say the reactor is needed to help revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing safer fuel and power plants. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee is an alternative for the new reactor if further study finds the Idaho site doesn’t work.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says life could be back to normal in about four months with coronavirus vaccinations now being administered. The Republican governor late last week said healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents should have their vaccinations by the end of January. He says the next wave of vaccinations to essential workers such as firefighters and police could be done by June. But Little says it will be longer than that before everyone who wants a vaccination can get one. About 3,500 people have been vaccinated so far. State officials say that about 130,000 residents have been infected with the virus and that nearly 1,300 have died.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows Idaho officials scrambled to find personal protective equipment last spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit the state. State purchasers spent some $5 million in the first hectic months while competing with buyers from other states and health care providers for masks, gloves, gowns and more. Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy says the Strategic National Stockpile couldn’t meet Idaho’s needs. Some facilities came within days of running out of supplies. Records show the state spent more than $600,000 on Amazon orders. It also bought 50,000 hard-to-get N95 masks from a Los Angeles store that normally sells women’s clothing.

UNDATED (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows states spent more than $7 billion this spring buying personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns as well as vital medical devices such as ventilators. The data obtained from states through open-records requests is the most comprehensive accounting to date of how much states were spending and which suppliers they were paying during a chaotic period at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Skyrocketing prices for basic medical protective gear cost states millions of taxpayer dollars. In many cases, they had to work with suppliers that had never before sold medical gear.